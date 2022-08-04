John Waite Performing with Men At Work at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Ruth Eckerd Hall presents GRAMMY® award-winning band Men At Work with special guest John Waite on Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m.

John Waite got his start as the lead singer of The Baby’s whose hits include "Isn’t It Time?" and "Every Time I Think of You." After five albums with The Baby’s, Waite released his first solo album, Ignition, boasting the hit rock single "Change," which was soon followed with a #1 and what is undeniably one of the all-time greatest pop/rock ballads, "Missing You."

You can find more information about Men At Work's show with John Waite at RuthEckerdHall.com.