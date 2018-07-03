John Stamos - enough said!

12:49 PM, Jul 3, 2018

We talk to John about his upcoming 4th of July show and the joys of being a new dad.

John Stamos returns as host and will introduce The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett and the Broadway cast of Escape to Margaritaville, Pentatonix, The Temptations, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming and the National Symphony Orchestra as the 38th annual concert pays tribute to the nation's 242nd birthday.

 

The top-rated, award-winning "A Capitol Fourth" is the annual music and fireworks extravaganza that is broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on July 4th (8:00pm - 9:30pm ET) only on PBS.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top