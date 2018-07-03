John Stamos - enough said!

John Stamos returns as host and will introduce The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett and the Broadway cast of Escape to Margaritaville, Pentatonix, The Temptations, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell, Renee Fleming and the National Symphony Orchestra as the 38th annual concert pays tribute to the nation's 242nd birthday.

The top-rated, award-winning "A Capitol Fourth" is the annual music and fireworks extravaganza that is broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on July 4th (8:00pm - 9:30pm ET) only on PBS.