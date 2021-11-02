John O'Leary and Shawn Martin at The Palladium

Shaun Martin & John C. O’Leary III: An Intimate Evening at the Piano La Lucha pianist John O’Leary and Snarky Puppy pianist Shaun Martin play solos and duos on two pianos. An intimate evening with two of the top pianists in jazz. Multiple Grammy Award winner Shaun Martin is well known for his work with Kirk Franklin and as a key member of Snarky Puppy. His creative stamp can be heard on projects with musical legends Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu, Fred Hammond, Tamela Mann, Kim Burrell, God’s Property, and more.

John C. O’Leary III is a jazz pianist & neuroscientist from the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico. Born to a Mexican concert pianist mother and an American photographer father, he moved to America in 1998 when he was 12 years old. Today, John has developed into a

musician and scientist.

Presented by The Palladium.

TICKETS

Premium GA: $48. Includes seating in GA section in first 4 rows of concert hall.

General Admission: $25 advance, $30 day of show.

Get your tickets at: https://mypalladium.org/events/shaun-martinjohn-c-oleary-iii-an-intimate-evening-at-thepiano/