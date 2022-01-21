Joe Mantegna stars in "As We See It" on Amazon Prime

As We See It, from Emmy Award-winner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights). All eight episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, January 21, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

Joe Mantegna is an award-winning actor of television, film and theater. He is best known for starring in the long-running hit series, Criminal Minds, which ended Feb of 2020 with the 15th and final season. Joe has also starred in Woody Allen's Aliceand Celebrity, Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather III, Barry Levinson's Liberty Heights and Bugsy, Steven Zaillian's Searching for Bobby Fischer and Billy Crystal's Forget Paris. Other stand-out roles include Up Close and Personal, Baby's Day Out, Airheads, Queens Logic, Wait Until Spring Bandini, Eye for an Eye, The Runner, and Stephen King's Thinner.

For more info, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/Prime-Video/b?node=2676882011

