Jobsite Theater Performing Steve Martin's 'Picasso at the Lapin Agile'

Steve Martin's first comedy for the stage, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, is now playing at the Jobsite Theater at the Straz Center.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 27, 2022
The show continues through Oct. 9 with performances continuing to sell out.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile offers up a fictitious meeting in 1904 between Albert Einstein (age 25) and Pablo Picasso (age 23) in the Lapin Agile, a cabaret/bar and haven for artists, musicians, poets and philosophers in the Montmartre section of Paris.

The production presents a compelling examination of science and art and their impact on a rapidly changing society. It moves with ease between the breezy and the profound, as the two men engage in a battle of ideas about probability, lust, artistic integrity and the future.

For more information, head to JobsiteTheater.org.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

