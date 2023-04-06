Watch Now
JJ's Reads: Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Discusses His Favorite Books

Wall Street Journal bestselling author JJ Hebert joins us to discuss his favorite books. This time, we're introduced to Jesse Haynes to talk about his new Amazon bestselling book, "The Warrior Within."
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 08:07:17-04

A new segment for Tampa Bay's Morning Blend — JJ's Reads! Wall Street Journal bestselling author JJ Hebert will be joining us to discuss his favorite books.

To learn more about each book he discusses, visit JJsReads.com.

