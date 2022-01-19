Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Jesse Palmer Returns to Hosts the Bachelor

items.[0].videoTitle
ABC's The Bachelor
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 09:42:04-05

Former bachelor Jesse Palmer is back on The Bachelor. But this time he’s not looking for love, he is the host of the popular series.

Jesse Palmer, who served as the fifth Bachelor in 2004, takes the reins as host on this season of “The Bachelor,” offering advice gained from firsthand experience to current leading man, Clayton Echard.

Clayton Echard stepped into the role of “The Bachelor” for the show’s 26th season, kicking off the series’ landmark 20th year.

Jesse Palmer is a television personality, sports commentator, actor, and former professional football player who was a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) for five seasons in the early 2000s. Palmer played college football for the University of Florida, and thereafter, he played professionally for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL before spending half of the 2006 season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Palmer was cast in 2004 as the bachelor on the fifth season of the reality television series The Bachelor. He went on to become a college football analyst for ESPN/ABC in the United States, and has been a columnist for the website of The Sports Network in Canada. He is also a contributor to ABC's Good Morning America. In 2018, he hosted the kickoff season of The Proposal on ABC. Since 2017 he has hosted The Holiday Baking Championship on The Food Network. Jesse was host of DailyMailTV from 2017 to 2020.

For more info, visit:
https://www.dgepress.com/abc/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com