Jesse Palmer Returns to Hosts the Bachelor

Former bachelor Jesse Palmer is back on The Bachelor. But this time he’s not looking for love, he is the host of the popular series.

Clayton Echard stepped into the role of “The Bachelor” for the show’s 26th season, kicking off the series’ landmark 20th year.

Jesse Palmer is a television personality, sports commentator, actor, and former professional football player who was a quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) for five seasons in the early 2000s. Palmer played college football for the University of Florida, and thereafter, he played professionally for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL before spending half of the 2006 season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Palmer was cast in 2004 as the bachelor on the fifth season of the reality television series The Bachelor. He went on to become a college football analyst for ESPN/ABC in the United States, and has been a columnist for the website of The Sports Network in Canada. He is also a contributor to ABC's Good Morning America. In 2018, he hosted the kickoff season of The Proposal on ABC. Since 2017 he has hosted The Holiday Baking Championship on The Food Network. Jesse was host of DailyMailTV from 2017 to 2020.

