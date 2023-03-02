Jeni's Ice Cream Releases New Ted Lasso-Themed Flavor, 'Biscuits with the Boss'

Jeni's Ice Cream has released a new "Ted Lasso" themed flavor, Biscuits with the Boss!

Fans of the show who have ogled Ted's homemade shortbread cookies from their couches can now enjoy them! This new flavor is a salted butter sweet cream, riddled with shortbread cookie crumbles. Jeni's describes it as mouthwatering and conversation-worthy!

Biscuits with the Boss drops today, March 2, in Jeni's scoop shops, online for nationwide shipping, and via Jeni's app for pickup and delivery.

"Ted Lasso" season three starts streaming March 15 on Apple TV+.