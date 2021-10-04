Watch
Jeni's Ice Cream Fall Flavors

Jeni's Ice Cream
Posted at 8:45 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 08:45:25-04

Jeni's Ice Cream limited-edition fall flavors are now being served at our scoop shops. This includes Pumpkin Cake Roll — heirloom pumpkin cream swirled with cream cheese frosting ice cream and vanilla cake. The spice blend is Jeni's unique blend (based on Five-Spice; so it's not at all traditional).

Banana Cream Pudding is another standout flavor just dropped. It's dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free. A flavor made for everyone to enjoy. It's coconut cream swirled with banana cream and vanilla wafer cookies we make in our kitchen.

Our new flavors are available by the scoop and pint at our Tampa scoop shops — at Sparkman Wharf and The Pearl. Additional limited-edition flavors include: Boston Cream Pie Green Mint Chip Cookies in Cream Cream Puff (salted vanilla custard with toasted pastry flakes)

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams @jenisicecreams
jenis.com
Jeni's at The Pearl 305 West Palm Ave Tampa, FL 33602 813-374-3101
Jeni's Sparkman Wharf 615 Channelside Drive Tampa, FL 33602 (813) 575-1175

