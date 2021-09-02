Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Jazz Artist Boney James

items.[0].videoTitle
Jazz Artist Boney James
Posted at 10:29 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 10:29:49-04

Boney James - Multi-platinum selling and 4-time Grammy-nominated saxophone player is on tour for his new "SOLID 2021 Tour" and will be performing at Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FL on September 17th. As an added treat, Boney released a new single “Sundance” on August 17th and is debuting new merchandise via his website boneyjames.com.

Despite the challenge of dropping the record during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boney notched his first Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top Albums Chart, a rare feat for an instrumentalist to be grouped with Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles etc. He also stayed connected with fans throughout the pandemic by performing mini-concerts on Facebook Live that garnered 500K + views.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com