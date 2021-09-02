Jazz Artist Boney James

Boney James - Multi-platinum selling and 4-time Grammy-nominated saxophone player is on tour for his new "SOLID 2021 Tour" and will be performing at Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FL on September 17th. As an added treat, Boney released a new single “Sundance” on August 17th and is debuting new merchandise via his website boneyjames.com.

Despite the challenge of dropping the record during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boney notched his first Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top Albums Chart, a rare feat for an instrumentalist to be grouped with Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles etc. He also stayed connected with fans throughout the pandemic by performing mini-concerts on Facebook Live that garnered 500K + views.