We talk with Author, Jayne Allen whose new book Black Girls Must Die Exhausted is now available for purchase. Jayne talks about how the concept for Black Girls Must Die Exhausted came to her in 2016. Living in a very charged political landscape, Jayne felt compelled to create some bit of inspiration within an environment that was starting to wear at her.

To learn more or to purchase Black Girls Must Die Exhausted visit: jayneallen.com