JayLuigi, part of Ciccio Restaurant Group, is offering healthy Italian food! It has low-carb, plant-based, and gluten-free options, along with naturally fermented pizza dough from Italy and freshly made pasta.

They make their own mozzarella, sausage, and dressing... and if they can't make it, they source the best products to complement their dishes.

You can find JayLuigi at 3201 4th Street N in St. Pete and at JayLuigi.com.