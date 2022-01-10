January's Arts Legacy REMIX - Echoes from the Mountaintop

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be celebrated at the Straz Center's Arts Legacy REMIX: Echoes from the Mountaintop show, free at the Straz' Riverwalk Stage on Friday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Some of the lineup includes: Pastor Charles McKenzie - presenting MLK speech Serbian Pearl; The Serbian Dance Troupe, TBD name – Blake HS Student Spoken Word

Anthony Edwards - New Dawn Restoration Center-Praise & Worship Team Hope Radiance Boyd - Yahweh in Motion Dance Company Maxine Reyes - Vocalist Patel Conservatory Theater Students Dr. Rajan Narayanan – Will speak about Gandhi’s influence on MLK Jr.

Friday, Jan. 14 at Riverwalk Stage at Straz Center - 7:30-9 p.m. For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org