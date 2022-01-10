Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

January's Arts Legacy REMIX - Echoes from the Mountaintop

items.[0].videoTitle
Arts Legacy Remix at The Straz
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 09:21:20-05

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be celebrated at the Straz Center's Arts Legacy REMIX: Echoes from the Mountaintop show, free at the Straz' Riverwalk Stage on Friday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Some of the lineup includes: Pastor Charles McKenzie - presenting MLK speech Serbian Pearl; The Serbian Dance Troupe, TBD name – Blake HS Student Spoken Word
Anthony Edwards - New Dawn Restoration Center-Praise & Worship Team Hope Radiance Boyd - Yahweh in Motion Dance Company Maxine Reyes - Vocalist Patel Conservatory Theater Students Dr. Rajan Narayanan – Will speak about Gandhi’s influence on MLK Jr.

Friday, Jan. 14 at Riverwalk Stage at Straz Center - 7:30-9 p.m. For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com