Jan-NEW-ary – New Year, New You

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips on kicking off the new year right with health, wellness, and beauty plus what’s NEW for 2022

1. Grow Your Own Food Right on Your Countertop this New Year

RISE GARDENS PERSONAL GARDEN

Item Detail: Rise Gardens Personal Garden is an indoor, hydroponic, WIFI-enabled garden that makes it easy to grow your own food. Compact enough to sit on a shelf or countertop, the personal garden is WiFi-enabled and mobile app controlled – meaning you’ll know exactly when to add nutrients and water, manage lights and when it’s time to harvest your veggies. It’s easy, durable and fun! You can grow up to 12 plants at once – from leafy salad greens to herbs and even microgreens. There are over 60 types of seeds to choose from including bundled seed kits for pizza, smoothies, Asian stir fry and more.

RiseGardens.com, Amazon, $279

2. Gym Bag Essential - A Shot of Extra Energy Before your New Year Workouts

GUMMISHOT

Item Detail: Perfect Gym Bag Essential and better alternative to energy drinks and shots. Powerful, long-lasting, energy gummies made with real fruits and available in three flavors: Elderberry, Valencia Orange and Tropical. Each pouch of GummiShot features a simple label with ingredients you can read and contain three gummies that contain 75mg of natural caffeine each, which is roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee for one gummy and 225mg per pouch which is higher than other leading regular strength energy shots.

Gummishot.com, Amazon, $9.97 for 3 Pack, Better Energy for a Better Year bulk discount: 15% off $25 / 20% off $50 / 25% off $75

3. Find your team of experts to reach all of your 2022 New Year Goals

JUST ANSWER

Item Detail:.JustAnswer provides affordable online access to professional experts, 24/7. Chat with lawyers, doctors, vets, mechanics and more. It’s a platform that connects people with live, verified, vetted experts for real-time assistance, insight and answers to questions and problems. With more than 12,000 experts across 700 categories, JustAnswer provides access to affordable professionals to support your 2022 wellness, financial, home improvement goals with CPAs and financial experts or home improvement specialists as well as support New Year’s Resolutions of improving health and relationship goals by connecting you with doctors and mental health specialists.

JustAnswer.com, $40-$70/month

4. Self Help Book: How to Live with Intention in New Year

HOLY SH*T, WE’RE ALIVE: NOW WHAT?

Item Detail: For those looking to live with more intention and purpose this year, the book Holy S, We’re Alive is a great guide to help with your journey. The book is by Doug Cartwright, founder of The Daily Shifts, an online platform that helps you find better habits, wellness tips and inner peace. It’s part memoir of Doug’s personal experiences and also part self help book where he gives insights about how to find self-love and create a meaningful life. Its super deep, poignant and at times very funny leaving you feeling inspired, refreshed and super energized.

Amazon, $22 Hardcover / $14 Paperback

5. Don’t Forget Your Pets - Refresh Your Routines and Resolutions to Include Your Pets

CHEWY

Item Detail: Great time to make resolutions and refresh your routines – especially with your pets! Chewy is a one-stop shop for everything your pets need from daily essentials to medications. Health is top of mind for all of us and Pet Parents want to improve their pets’ health and hygiene like finger toothbrushes, frisco grooming kits or supplements to help with digestion, immune system and heart or joint health. Also great time to Get Organized and On a Routine with automatic feeders, cute toy baskets and treat jars. And, Encourage our Pets to Be More Active with a new GPS Tracker Collar and Treat Dispensers or Toys. Chewy helps our pets stay happy and healthy this year!

Chewy.com

