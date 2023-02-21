Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

James Museum's New Exhibit Shows How Objects Tell Stories & Harbor Memories

A new exhibit is open now at the James Museum of Western &amp; Wildlife Art called "The Stories They Tell: Indigenous Art and the Photography of Edward S. Curtis."
Posted at 10:42 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:42:57-05

A new exhibit is open now at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art called "The Stories They Tell: Indigenous Art and the Photography of Edward S. Curtis."

This unique exhibition examines the relationships between art and cultural identity by pairing the photographic images of Native American culture by Edward S. Curtis, with correlative Native art. 

Presented in three sections: Southwest pottery and basketry, California basketry, and Northwest Coast carving and textiles, the show reflects on how objects harbor memories and tell stories about a time, a place, and a people. 

The exhibit is on view right now through May 14. For more information, visit TheJamesMuseum.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com