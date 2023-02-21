James Museum's New Exhibit Shows How Objects Tell Stories & Harbor Memories

A new exhibit is open now at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art called "The Stories They Tell: Indigenous Art and the Photography of Edward S. Curtis."

This unique exhibition examines the relationships between art and cultural identity by pairing the photographic images of Native American culture by Edward S. Curtis, with correlative Native art.

Presented in three sections: Southwest pottery and basketry, California basketry, and Northwest Coast carving and textiles, the show reflects on how objects harbor memories and tell stories about a time, a place, and a people.

The exhibit is on view right now through May 14. For more information, visit TheJamesMuseum.org.