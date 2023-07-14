Watch Now
James Museum Hosting Special Screening of 'Wild Beauty: The Mustang Spirit of the West'

"Wild Beauty: The Mustang Spirit of the West" will be having a special screening this weekend at the James Museum.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 08:35:14-04

The film is an immersive journey into the world of wild horses. It illuminates both the profound beauty and desperate plight currently faced by the wild horses in the Western United States. Filmmaker Ashley Avis and crew went on a multi-year expedition to uncover the truth in hopes to protect them before wild horses disappear forever.

The screening is happening at the James Museum on Saturday, July 15 starting at 5 p.m. There will be a Q&A with Avis as well. For tickets, visit TheJamesMuseum.org.

