Jahkil Jackson, The Teen Changing The World

Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 10, 2022
We talk with Jahkil Jackson - Actor, Athlete, And Philanthropist about his charity organization PROJECT I AM organization. How he came up with the charity organization, what the organization do and help the community, how he came up with his "Blessing Bags", and what it was like being honored by President Obama for his charity work.

Jahkil also shares with us information about his acting career and how he balances life being an actor, athlete and philanthropist while maintaining a normal life of going to school as a teenager.

Follow Jahkil Via social media. IG: @JahkilJackson Twitter: @_ProjectIAM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialProjectIAM 

