The Jackson in Action 83 Foundation is now accepting applications for their 10th Annual Military Moms Baby Shower.

Since the program’s inception in 2013, the foundation has distributed more than $729,000 worth of baby goods and services to hundreds of military families in the Tampa Bay area.

Now through August 18, applications will be accepted from active duty and reserve personnel E6 and below who are stationed in the Tampa Bay area.

For more information, visit JacksonInAction83.org.