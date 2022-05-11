It's Time for the Uptown Music Festival!

University Area CDC presents the Uptown Music Festival on 5/14, from 4pm-10pm at the University Area park! The family-friendly event was created to bring the Uptown University District together to highlight the rich culture of the area through music. Local artists will display and sell their art. A Kid Zone will feature University Area CDC’s Prodigy Moves, arts and crafts and live performances. Food vendors and trucks will provide cuisine options.

For more information, go to www.uptownmusicfestival.com