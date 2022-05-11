Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

It's Time for the Uptown Music Festival!

UPTOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL - MAY 14TH
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:43:42-04

University Area CDC presents the Uptown Music Festival on 5/14, from 4pm-10pm at the University Area park! The family-friendly event was created to bring the Uptown University District together to highlight the rich culture of the area through music. Local artists will display and sell their art. A Kid Zone will feature University Area CDC’s Prodigy Moves, arts and crafts and live performances. Food vendors and trucks will provide cuisine options.

For more information, go to www.uptownmusicfestival.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com