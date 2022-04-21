Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

It's Time for the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival!

BUSCH GARDENS FOOD&amp; WINE FESTIVAL
Posted at 9:27 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 09:27:35-04

A world of taste awaits at the annual Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival with a delicious menu and drinks as dynamic and unique as the park's thrilling coaster collection. Guests can sip & savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats before finding their new favorite brew or cocktail. With more than 20 NEW delicious dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails, park guests can explore a variety of flavors while enjoying a diverse concert lineup with acts for all tastes.

Find out more at https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/food-and-wine-festival/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com