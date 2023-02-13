It’s Never Been Easier to Host on Airbnb

With inflation and a rising cost of living, it’s no surprise that earning extra money and saving more in 2023 may be near the top of many New Year’s resolution lists.

For those determined to earn more this year and stick with it, becoming an Airbnb host might be the answer!

In addition to meeting guests from all over the world, Hosting is a great way to earn while you travel and to combat the rising cost of living In fact, between January and September 2022, new hosts in the U.S. have collectively earned more than $1.5 billion in income on Airbnb.

With the introduction of Airbnb Setup, new hosts can access one-to-one guidance from a Superhost; the opportunity to have an experienced guest for your first booking; and specialized support from Airbnb Community Support agents in over 42 languages.

