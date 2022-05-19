It’s Home Renovation Season!

We’re entering home improvement season, with May traditionally being the kick-off month when demand for home projects increases for the summer. It makes sense: better weather, more schedule flexibility with summer breaks and longer days make it easier to get work done on time.

While nearly 40% of people felt anxious leading up to their major renovation or remodel and nearly as many felt overwhelmed or anxious throughout the process, according to a recent Angi survey, after it was all said and done, even more (50%) described the full experience as fun or exciting!

From budgeting and finding pros to figuring out timelines and setting boundaries, Angi brings lots of tried-and-true tips for how to make your next major renovation or remodel more of a walk in the park than an emotional rollercoaster.

For more information visit Angi.com