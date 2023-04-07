iSpy Tampa Bay is a free program bringing STEM to preschoolers.

A free program called iSpy Tampa Bay is bringing STEM to preschoolers.

Each child gets a backpack full of STEM learning tools like magnifying glasses and binoculars, and preschools get new classroom STEM tools. Plus, kids get free family memberships to the Glazer Children’s Museum, The Florida Aquarium, and ZooTampa.

The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County created the iSpy Tampa Bay because state tests show only half of the kids in Tampa Bay are ready for kindergarten.

Learn more at elchc.org.