iSpy Tampa Bay is a Free Program Bringing Stem to Preschoolers

Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 07, 2023
A free program called iSpy Tampa Bay is bringing STEM to preschoolers.

Each child gets a backpack full of STEM learning tools like magnifying glasses and binoculars, and preschools get new classroom STEM tools. Plus, kids get free family memberships to the Glazer Children’s Museum, The Florida Aquarium, and ZooTampa.

The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County created the iSpy Tampa Bay because state tests show only half of the kids in Tampa Bay are ready for kindergarten.

Learn more at elchc.org.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

