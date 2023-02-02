Watch Now
Irish Tenors Coming to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre This Month

The Irish Tenors are coming to Clearwater later this month for their 25th Anniversary! They will be at the Nancy &amp; David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Monday, February 27 at 7:30 pm.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 02, 2023
The Irish Tenors have been touring together since 1998, with sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and major concert halls throughout the world.

Their faces and voices are familiar to PBS audiences through several specials, including the “Ellis Island” recordings that sold a million CDs and DVDs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

