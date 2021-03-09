Menu

Irish 31 Cheers to PUBlic Service

Posted at 9:05 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 09:05:03-05

Irish 31's iCare Foundation presents the fourth year of their annual Cheers to PUBlic Service program, which recognizes, celebrates, and rewards TEN local teachers that use their position as a force for good within their schools, their communities, and the lives of our children. Winners receive $1,000 plus other gifts from Pillar Partners - The Junior League of Tampa and Ford of Port Richey. Nominations for extraordinary teachers are being accepted at IRISH31.COM/CHEERS through April 15th.

