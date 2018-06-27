International Mai Tai Day!

International Mai Tai Day!

2:10 PM, Jun 27, 2018

Dean stops by to help us make some incredible summer drinks.

It's a combo of tropical goodness!  International Mai Tai Day happens the same week as National Pineapple day so we put our favorite mixologist, Dean Hurst, to the test!  Here is one of his recipes... cheers!

Mai Tai
1oz        Bounty Dark Rum
1oz        Rhum Clement VSOP
½oz        Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
1oz        Fresh Lime Juice
¼oz        Orgeat
¼oz        Simple Syrup

1.    Combine ingredients in a shaker tin
2.    Blend with crushed ice (can be shaken)
3.    Empty unstrained into a rocks glass
4.    Drop a spent lime shell into the drink
5.    Garnish with a Mint Sprig

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top