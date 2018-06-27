It's a combo of tropical goodness! International Mai Tai Day happens the same week as National Pineapple day so we put our favorite mixologist, Dean Hurst, to the test! Here is one of his recipes... cheers!
Mai Tai
1oz Bounty Dark Rum
1oz Rhum Clement VSOP
½oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
1oz Fresh Lime Juice
¼oz Orgeat
¼oz Simple Syrup
1. Combine ingredients in a shaker tin
2. Blend with crushed ice (can be shaken)
3. Empty unstrained into a rocks glass
4. Drop a spent lime shell into the drink
5. Garnish with a Mint Sprig