It's a combo of tropical goodness! International Mai Tai Day happens the same week as National Pineapple day so we put our favorite mixologist, Dean Hurst, to the test! Here is one of his recipes... cheers!

Mai Tai

1oz Bounty Dark Rum

1oz Rhum Clement VSOP

½oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

1oz Fresh Lime Juice

¼oz Orgeat

¼oz Simple Syrup

1. Combine ingredients in a shaker tin

2. Blend with crushed ice (can be shaken)

3. Empty unstrained into a rocks glass

4. Drop a spent lime shell into the drink

5. Garnish with a Mint Sprig