Friday, September 3 is International Cabernet Day and Wine Lifestyle Expert, Sandra Guibord, CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, would love to share her favorite Cabernets and suggested pairings with your viewers.

Sandra's domestic and international selections include:

Below are some fun facts about the world’s most popular wine varietal:



Cabernet is originally from Bordeaux, France

Chile is the second-largest producer of Cabernet Sauvignon

“Sauvignon” comes from Sauvage, the French word, which means “wild”

Cabernet Sauvignon is a cross between from Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc

Cabernet Sauvignon is notorious for its deep berry flavors, smooth tannins, and hints of spice and cedar

About Sandra Guibord

Sandra Guibord is the Founder and CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, a multi-media wine lifestyle and wine industry resource platform that celebrates selecting and enjoying wines for entertaining. Sandra is also a sought-after corporate wine educator, working with top corporations to educate and entertain their VIP clients and executives.

Guibord brings over two decades of experience across media and entertainment, including as a Wilhelmina model, soap opera, network television show, and film actress. Sandra unites her modeling, film, and T.V. career with her editorial eye as a former lifestyle editor and her years of corporate event planning expertise to broaden her audience with a fun and practical approach to wine.

