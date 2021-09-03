Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

International Cabernet Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Celebrating National Cabernet Day
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 09:44:48-04

Friday, September 3 is International Cabernet Day and Wine Lifestyle Expert, Sandra Guibord, CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, would love to share her favorite Cabernets and suggested pairings with your viewers.

Sandra's domestic and international selections include:

Below are some fun facts about the world’s most popular wine varietal:

  • Cabernet is originally from Bordeaux, France
  • Chile is the second-largest producer of Cabernet Sauvignon
  • “Sauvignon” comes from Sauvage, the French word, which means “wild”
  • Cabernet Sauvignon is a cross between from Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc
  • Cabernet Sauvignon is notorious for its deep berry flavors, smooth tannins, and hints of spice and cedar

About Sandra Guibord

Sandra Guibord is the Founder and CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, a multi-media wine lifestyle and wine industry resource platform that celebrates selecting and enjoying wines for entertaining. Sandra is also a sought-after corporate wine educator, working with top corporations to educate and entertain their VIP clients and executives.

Guibord brings over two decades of experience across media and entertainment, including as a Wilhelmina model, soap opera, network television show, and film actress. Sandra unites her modeling, film, and T.V. career with her editorial eye as a former lifestyle editor and her years of corporate event planning expertise to broaden her audience with a fun and practical approach to wine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com