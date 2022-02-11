Watch
Instead of Flowers

Posted at 9:59 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 09:59:03-05

A Chef-prepared, 3-course gourmet meal given as a gift. Choose your salad to pair with your assortment of entree options, as well as a delicious desert to go with it. We can accommodate certain dietary needs such as gluten free, vegan, etc. Whether giving a gift card, or our most popular Recipient's Choice, the person receiving this gift gets to choose what food they want and when they want it.

Instead of Flowers ships nationwide to the lower 48 states. Orders in the Tampa/St. Pete area are delivered via courier in our famous green cooler bags. Anywhere else across Florida or across the US is delivered via UPS. Either way, food is always fresh, never frozen.

www.InsteadofFlowers.com
727-685-0826
Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/insteadofflowers

Use code "Valentine10" for 10% off your order.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

