Innovative Technology Tracking Plastics & Seeing How Many Times They’ve Been Recycled

Plastics are here to stay. But why not recycle them thousands of times over. SMX technology can track these plastics and identify how many times they've been recycled.
Posted at 8:02 AM, May 16, 2023
For more information, visit SMX.tech.

