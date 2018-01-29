IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion, visited Tampa Bay for the NHL All-Star Weekend and also in advance of the Verizon IndyCar Series season opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg happening March 9-11. This will the 8th consecutive year that the IndyCar season opens on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg

It will also the debut of a new Indy car in competition for the first time which has much anticipation for the drivers and fans. For more information on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, visit gpstpete.com.