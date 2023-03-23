Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Inaugural Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival Coming to Curtis Hixon Park Next Month

The Inaugural Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival is coming to Curtis Hixon Park April 12-15, 2023, celebrating the chefs and culinary talents of the Tampa Bay area.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 08:34:44-04

The Inaugural Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival is coming to Curtis Hixon Park April 12-15, 2023.

Celebrating the culinary talents of the Tampa Bay area, the event gathers the best chefs to showcase Tampa’s booming culinary industry.

There will be a Chef Showdown, featuring 14 chefs in battles, judged by the guests. There's also a Grand Tasting Day, featuring 35 of Tampa’s signature restaurants, paired with 30+ international wines and spirits. Plus live music, culinary seminars, interactive experiences, and more.

For more information, visit TampaBayWFF.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com