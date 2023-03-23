Inaugural Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival Coming to Curtis Hixon Park Next Month

The Inaugural Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival is coming to Curtis Hixon Park April 12-15, 2023.

Celebrating the culinary talents of the Tampa Bay area, the event gathers the best chefs to showcase Tampa’s booming culinary industry.

There will be a Chef Showdown, featuring 14 chefs in battles, judged by the guests. There's also a Grand Tasting Day, featuring 35 of Tampa’s signature restaurants, paired with 30+ international wines and spirits. Plus live music, culinary seminars, interactive experiences, and more.

For more information, visit TampaBayWFF.com.