Inaugural Bolts Lightning Fest

The Bolts Hockey Fest takes place on Saturday, April 16th at Albert Whitted Park in St. Pete. Bolts Hockey Fest is an all day ball and roller hockey tournament for people of all ages. In conjunction with the tournament, there will also be programming taking place in the park with an official Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party taking place at the end of the night.

  • Saturday, April 16th
  • Albert Whitted Park, St. Petersburg, Florida!
  • Full day of ball hockey tournaments
  • food, drinks, and Lightning personalities
