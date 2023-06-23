Watch Now
Immerse Yourself in the World of Dr. Seuss at the Mahaffey Theater’s Summer Camp

How about an enchanting summer camp experience at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater! The Seussical Jr. Summer Camp, presented by the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts, is a thrilling theatrical adventure for students in grades 4-12.
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:51:17-04

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss through engaging workshops, rehearsals, and collaborative activities. Under the guidance of experienced instructors and industry professionals, campers will develop their performing arts skills and ignite their creativity.

The camp culminates in two spectacular public performances on the grand stage of the Mahaffey Theater, where campers bring beloved Dr. Seuss characters to life.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unleash your imagination, make new friends, and create lifelong memories. Register now for the Seussical Jr. Summer Camp and let your talent shine!

For more information, visit MahaffeyClassActs.org.

