IgA Nephropathy Awareness

IgA nephropathy, sometimes referred to as IgAN, is a chronic autoimmune disease and is a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease with more than half of IgAN patients progressing to require dialysis or kidney transplant within 20 years of initial diagnosis. Although this disease affects kidneys and often results in kidney disease, it actually originates outside of the kidneys and it thought to start in the gut.

Similar to other chronic autoimmune diseases, the burden of IgA nephropathy is significant. Only 130,000-150,000 people in the United States suffer from this disease, so patients and their families are often left feeling like they are living on an island with nowhere to turn to for support. Thankfully changes are happening. Both advocacy groups and biopharmaceutical companies are working towards providing support, education, and finding new treatments for this complicated disease.

For more information visit iganconnect.com