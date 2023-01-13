Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ideas to Start the New Year on a Positive & Tasty Note

Many of us resolve to try some new food in the new year. Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila has some ideas inspired by kicking off the year on a positive and tasty note.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:45:37-05

Many of us resolve to try some new food in the new year. Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila has some ideas inspired by kicking off the year on a positive and tasty note.

For more information on the products featured here, visit the following websites:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com