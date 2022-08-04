Watch Now
Ideas to Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has some ideas on how to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:29:04-04

Today, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has more ideas for this pure day of indulgence.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

