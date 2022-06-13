Watch
Ideal Agent: Discussing Tampa Bay's Housing Market

We talk about an easy way to buy or sell a home.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 12:07:28-04

If you’re like most sellers, you want to make the most when selling your home. Ideal Agent was created to net you the most money at closing and at the same time deliver the best home selling experience at a fair commission. We carefully select agents that meet the highest standards in the industry, personally interview them, negotiate a fair commission and in turn send them quality business. You will see zero difference in service than their clients paying 6% to 7%.

With Ideal Agent, it’s not just about the savings, our home selling strategy attains the best results for selling in the shortest amount of time, for top dollar; and most importantly, puts more money in your pocket at the closing table.

For more information, call 800-521-1143 or visit idealagent.com

