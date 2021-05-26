Watch
IDEA Public Schools, Tampa Bay

IDEA Public Schools Tampa Bay
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 10:20:11-04

IDEA Tampa Bay is actively engaging with the local community, recruiting students for our launching 2021 schools, developing school sites, and recruiting top-notch principals, educators, and operations team members for future schools. Cultivating communication partnerships, champions, and advocates that will enable IDEA Tampa Bay to most effectively provide a high-quality education to students as they progress along the road to and through college is a top priority in our new region.

Learn more on the IDEA Tampa Bay website or call: (813) 467-3004

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/IDEATampaBay/

