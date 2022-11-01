Iconic Whimzeyland Home in Safety Harbor Featured in Board Game

Watch Now
One of the most colorful places in Florida - Whimzeyland in Safety Harbor - is now being featured in a brand new board game called "Zillionaires Road Trip USA."
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 01, 2022
If you've ever been to Safety Harbor, then you've probably seen one of the most colorful places in Florida! We're talking about Whimzeyland, which is a work of art in itself.

It's now being featured in a brand new board game called "Zillionaires Road Trip USA." It's a family-friendly auction game, where you bid, bluff, and buy up 49 legendary American roadside attractions when they’re up for sale. Whimzeyland is one of those attractions!

The owners of the artsy home have been building it and other structures in the vicinity since the 1990s. The Whimzeyland house has lots of decorations, made out of different materials like plexiglass sculptures, paintings, bottle trees, recycled material sculptures, and, of course, bowling balls.

For more information on the "Zillionares Road Trip USA" game, check it out on Amazon. For more information on Whimzeyland, head to kiaralinda.com.

