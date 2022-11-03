Iconic Pudgees Eatery & Market Opens Under New Ownership

Watch Now
The iconic Pudgees Eatery and Market in Floral City in Citrus County is now under new ownership and the new owners are making some changes.
Hands Klenke and Sue Mamaw join us to talk about it! They are still honoring the brand's namesake and legacy, and are keeping the previous employees!

They've added a grab & go coffee shop, added new dishes, and kept the local favorites.

They tell us they first became interested in the space when they fell in love with the cozy familial concept the Sterling family spent years building and they knew it was special.

You can find Pudgees Eatery and Market at 8435 E Rosko Ct in Floral City. You can learn more at PudgeesFloralCity.com.

