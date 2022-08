Ice Cube is bringing the BIG3 Basketball League to Tampa this weekend! The playoffs will debut at Amalie Arena on August 14 at 4 p.m.

Four teams will be facing off to move on to the Championship Game in Atlanta. There will also be the Inaugural BIG3 All-Star Game and the first-ever Celebrity Game.

Ice Cube, the co-founder of the BIG3, joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with what you can expect at Amalie Arena this weekend.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit BIG3.com.