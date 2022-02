I Love to Eat at freeFall Theatre is a look at who James Beard was. We all know about the award for excellence in cookery, but who was the man that embodied the farm to table movement. We talk to director Lee Anne Matthews to learn more.

freeFall Theatre Company freefalltheatre.com 727-498-5205 Now playing select Wednesdays through Sundays through February 27. All evening performances are at 7pm and all matinees at 2pm. Located in West St. Pete at 6099 Central Avenue. Tickets range from $45-$55.