FarfromAlone.com partners like Humana encourage consumers, healthcare professionals and community leaders to share resources for those isolated during COVID-19. Viewers can get involved by sharing a Message of Hope: You can join the movement by sharing a photo or an encouraging video message on your Facebook profile and use the #NotAloneTB and you may be selected to be a part of our video message to seniors who have been even more isolated under COVID-19.
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:48:42-04
