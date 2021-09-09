Watch
Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers Actress Regina Hall

Nine Perfect Strangers
Posted at 9:49 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 09:49:50-04

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Regina Hall stars as Carmel Schneider in the eight-episode series along with Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

For more info, visit: https://press.hulu.com/shows/nine-perfect-strangers/

