Howie Mandel Performing at Hard Rock Tampa

We catch up with comedian/host/actor Howie Mandel in support of his performance at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, FL on March 10th!

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can currently be heard on his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff alongside his daughter, Jackelyn Schultz, with new episodes every Tuesday. He has served as a judge for eleven seasons on NBC’s flagship series America’s Got Talent and will also be a judge on the reboot of Canada’s Got Talent which will air on CityTV in March 2022. This summer Howie will host Netflix’s new game show Bullsh*t the Game Show, where players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading others that they are accurate.