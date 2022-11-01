Watch Now
How You Can Make a Healthy Autumn Harvest Bowl

If you're looking for a healthier option to all the wonderful fall flavors, we've got something for you. Cookbook author Erika Schlick joins us to show off how you can make her autumn harvest bowl.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 01, 2022
Cookbook author Erika Schlick joins us to show off how you can make her autumn harvest bowl. Visit TheTrailtoHealth.com for the full recipe.

