How to Make Your Doctor Your Health Care Partner

Every year, the Centers for Medicare &amp; Medicaid Services conducts a survey to help healthcare providers improve their service &amp; offer better care. We get some insight into this year's survey.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:47:09-05

Each year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) conducts surveys via mail or phone with randomly selected Medicare patients. Survey results help healthcare providers to find ways to improve their service to you. It can also serve as a guide to help people enrolled in Medicare take better charge of their health needs through coordinated care with their medical team.

The survey, called the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS), is conducted between March and May. The survey asks about visits with your doctor. It takes only a few minutes to complete and is confidential and voluntary.

Dr. Martha Ford, family medicine specialist at WellMed, joins us to talk about the types of questions in the survey, and how they can contribute to someone receiving better healthcare.

For more information, visit WellMedHealthcare.com/BetterCare.

