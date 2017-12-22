How to make Cioppino!!

Featured Recipe: Ciopinno

Serves 4

Prep time 15 min.

Cook time 20 min.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup diced onion

1/8 tsp. dried red pepper flakes

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. dried oregano

2 cup College Inn® Chicken Broth

2 cans (15 oz. each) Contadina® Tomato Sauce or 1 can (28 oz.) Contadina® Tomato Sauce

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 bay leaf

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, divided

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 lb. fresh or frozen white fish filets, such as cod

1 1/2 lb. fresh clams in shells, about 12

Toasted Italian bread, optional

Directions

1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet 1 minute. Add onion and red pepper flakes. Cook 3 minutes or until onion begins to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

2. Add oregano, chicken broth, tomato sauce, wine, bay leaf, 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley and lemon juice.

3. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and add white fish filets and clams. Cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until clams have opened and fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. (If using frozen white fish, cook fish 10 minutes before adding clams and cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes with clams.) Discard any unopened clams and remove bay leaf.

4. To serve, break filets into smaller pieces. Spoon Cioppino into shallow bowls and top with remaining parsley. Serve with toasted Italian bread, if desired.

For more recipes go to

collegeinn.com/recipes