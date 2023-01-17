Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

How to Make Chocolate Candied Fruits with William Dean Chocolates

Chocolate makes everything better! William Dean Chocolates joins us to show some simple ways to create chocolate candied fruit you make and share with your friends and family.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:06:33-05

For more information, visit WilliamDeanChocolates.com.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

TBMorningBlend@wfts.com