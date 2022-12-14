How to Make a 'Pawcuterie Board' with Pet Supermarket

With the holiday season here, many of us are looking for fun activities to do as a family. And if you are a pet lover who loves to spoil your fur baby, this might become your new favorite holiday tradition!

Pet Supermarket joins us to show us how you can make a 'pawcuterie board!'

You start with a lick mat to lay out the different foods and treats. Lick mats are great to spread soft treats like Churu’s Spreadable Treats. Lick mats, of course, promote licking, which produces endorphins in your pet’s brain, and will help calm them. They also promote saliva production which helps with tartar buildup.

Next, you'll add some Performatrin kibble as a base, which you can find exclusively at Pet Supermarket.

Then, you can add some wet food, shredded toppers, and freeze-dried foods.

It’s also always good to include some vitamins, probiotic powders, or digestive supplements. Pet Supermarket carries a wide variety to choose from.

Top it off with some treats! A good rule of thumb is that treats should make up 10% or less of your pet’s total daily diet. Be sure to consult with your veterinarian to confirm what your pet’s daily caloric intake should be, and always be careful with human food, as some can be toxic to pets.

If you'd like to make this at home, your local Pet Supermarket store have everything you need. They even have a dedicated pawcuterie section this holiday season!

For more information, check out PetSupermarket.com.